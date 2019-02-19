Concert hopes to inspire with ‘Songs of Triumph’

The chorale performance will feature the choir and chamber singers.

By Sarah F. Morgan

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A choir concert 2- 3 p.m. Feb. 20 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center will feature “songs of triumph” to inspire the audience, the director, music professor Cindy Sanchez said Feb. 14.

Some of the songs are “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and “The Awakening” by Joseph Martin.

Accompaniment will be by pianist Cindy Ellis.

The idea for the theme came from the song “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

“We wanted the rest of the songs to revolve around that message,” Sanchez said.

The songs are inspiring through their messages. They are loud and outspoken, yet contrasting and soulful, she said.

“Be prepared to be inspired, to be energized,” Sanchez said. “You should come looking for thrills.”

During the Feb. 13 rehearsal, Sanchez directed about 20 choir members while Ellis played piano.

Their harmony was particularly apparent when singing “Let music never die in me,” from “The Awakening.”

Other songs are “O Happy Day from “Sister Act Two” by Edwin R. Hawkins and “You Are the New Day” by John David.

“The rehearsal experience is so much fun,” Sanchez said.

Because the project is open to creativity, everyone can provide input, Sanchez said.

“Nobody gets left in the dust,” Sanchez said.

The Concert Choir and Chamber singers total 45 people.

These groups provide extracurricular activities that attract mostly people in fine arts, but are also open to students in outside programs, she said.

For more information on the concert or to join the choir, contact Sanchez at csanchez324@alamo.edu.