Students test their knowledge of black history.

Activities continue with the SACMEN Platica Collaboration Feb. 20.

By Michael Smith

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students tested their knowledge on black history at the black trivia game event Feb. 14 in the round of Loftin Student Center.

The name of the game was “Black History Month Family Feud” where there were two teams of three competing in a jeopardy-oriented fashion.

Nursing freshman Gregory Torries, computer maintenance sophomore Isaiah Famoguh and liberal arts sophomore Brooklyn Rymer were appointed as Team 1.

The team was victorious against Team 2 who consisted of tech intern sophomore Amber Hahn, dental freshman Mireya Cleveland and kinesiology freshman Xavier Peters.

The game consisted of five rounds, with each containing eight questions for the two teams to answer.

The amount of points gained for each topic depended on the difficulty of the question.

The topics were based on the most influential figures in African-American history such as activist like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and the Little Rock 9, a group of students that exercised their rights to enter a Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

During an interview on Feb. 13, Yvonne Turnbull Campbell, research specialist and member of the Black History Committee, she spoke on the development of the event.

“In the past, they used to do the dating game around this time because of Valentine’s Dday,” she said. “Instead we though a Black History Month tribute would be more appropriate.”

The event also featured prizes for the people who competed.

Campbell said it is important to have an event dedicated to learning about the icons and historical events of black history.

“In today’s age a lot of young people are not informed about the contributions of African-Americans” she said. “We’re excited to share history of great African-Americans who some people may or may not know that contributed to the great USA.”

Campbell believes that a Jeopardy-based black history event will enlighten people who are not aware of.

“Being an African-American in San Antonio, you’re learning about Hispanic history, the Alamo, and the wonderful things that made Texas what it is,” she said. “But no one knows what the African-Americans contributed.”

After every question, Campbell gave an extensive summary of the individuals’ background for to further educate the audience.

Aside from just the trivia game, Campbell advised everyone who is interested in learning more about black history to do research.

“The awesome place that we all have access to now is the internet,” she said. “You’d be surprised when you research something how it leads to another, piquing your interest is what we are doing so you can find out more.”

Upcoming events include the SACMEN Platica Collaboration 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m Feb. 20 in the nursing and health complex.

This event will future Tommy Calvert , Bexar County Commissioner of Precinct 4, who will speak on his road to success.