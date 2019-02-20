Tech Store will host trade-in event

By Isacc Tavares

The Tech Store in Duran Welcome Center is having a Trade in-Trade up event Feb 21 in which people can get store credit by trading in laptops, desktops, tablets and cell phones.

“The company we’re working with is called Encore, and you can trade in only personal devices — laptops, desktops, tablets, and cell phones,” general manager Ana Ortega said Feb. 13. “It’s important to register on the website first, follow the instructions, and bring your call number that day, so that way it’s easier to have our IT guys get your device’s make and model.”

When people register on the website, they will be assigned a number for a priority order in which they will be seen.

“Usually students are not aware of this event until we email them or give them flyers, but once we email or see the flyer, they start calling us and register to trade in their devices,” she said.“Students, faculty and staff may use the in-store credit in the same day or toward buying new devices, or later on.”.

People may wonder how much credit they will receive when they trade in a device.

Ortega said the amount of store credit earned will depend on the product’s brand and condition.

“Apple devices might have bigger credit than other devices,” she said.

The store is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 1515 N. Main Ave.

For more information, call 210-486-0942.