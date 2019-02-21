Open Mic night encourages student expression

The event is open to everyone.

By Mitchell Gawlik

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

This college’s oldest club, the Cheshyre Cheese Club, will host the first Open Mic night of the semester 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28 in the cafeteria area of Loftin.

Formed in 1927, the club was inspired by the Ye Old Cheshire Cheese Pub in London. Writers such as Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle were regular patrons of the pub.

Tony Guerrero, music business sophomore and Cheshyre Cheese Club president, said the club was founded to promote freethought discussion among students.

The club allows students to share their creativity through writing and other forms of expression, Guerrero said.

Admission is free. Coffee and cookies are also provided.

“Many of the performers are surprisingly singer-songwriters,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said all forms of expression are welcome.

Students and the public can sign up during the event to perform. The only requirement is that performances remain suitable for all ages.

“We don’t discourage people who just want to come and drink coffee. Some even perform without knowing about the event,” Guerrero said.

He encourages other clubs to attend Open Mic night. Clubs such as the Asian Pop Society have previously performed dance routines.

The Cheshyre Cheese Club meets at 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the writing center in Room 203 of Gonzales Hall.

Other Open Mic nights are March 28 and April 25 in Loftin.

For more information, email Jane Focht-Hansen, club sponsor and English professor, at jfocht-hansen@alamo.edu.