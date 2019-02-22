Student Leadership Institute to offer high school conference

A one-week session in June will be available for college students.

By Samantha Woodward

The Student Leadership Institute is a districtwide leadership developmental program students participate in for one semester.

“We develop students to be proactive and engaging leaders,” Rodell Asher, director of student leadership, said Feb. 12 in a telephone interview. “This program enables an individual to influenc, motivate and inspire other individuals.”

In the program, students become competent in interpersonal communication, team building and wellness, she said.

Students who finish the program obtain a Level 1 leadership certification that’s recognized by all Alamo Colleges, she said..

Once students successfully pass the program, they will have the opportunity to be a part of the annual Young Leaders Conference for high school students. The next one is scheduled 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23 in McCreless Hall.

“Students will coordinate the event and become peer leaders for high school students,” Asher said.

Sept. 27 the district will host the second annual community college leadership summit at this college.

The summit gives students who have completed the Student Leadership Institute the opportunity to network with other college students, advisers and sponsors from around the state.

This event will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

“When people think leadership, they think a CEO of a company,” Asher said. “Leadership is multifaceted. Leadership is a choice you make.”

In the fall, students have the potential to earn three credit hours for SPCH 1321, Business and Professional Communication.

Students who can’t devote a lot of time during fall or spring can sign up for a one-week session in June. The session will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday beginning June 2. Check ACES for registration.

Asher became the director of the student leadership institute in 2008 after having been an elementary teacher.

“I wanted to help create change where learners are learning the skills they need to move into a workplace setting,” she said. “I wanted to help students advance themselves in a career or certificate program.”

The criteria to be accepted are to be enrolled part time during fall or spring. Students must have above 2.75 cumulative GPA. Participants are awarded scholarships between $250-$400.

“Students know where their strengths lie. We can help them leverage those strengths,” she said.

For information, call Asher at 210-485-0790.