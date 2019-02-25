KSYM’s DJ D Major has a new hip-hop show

Mickey “DJ D Major” Sweet is an army veteran and is now a DJ.

By Breonica Broussard

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Disc jockey Mickey “DJ D Major” Sweet has a new late-night hip-hop show, “The Urban Sweet,” Monday on campus radio station KSYM 90.1 FM.

The show airs 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

The radio station has community volunteers and about 15 students who host 27 weekly radio shows.

Sweet is a local music producer and community volunteer.

He is joined by co-host Sherril Metal, another music producer, who is also his fiancé. Metal is the president a record label named Tru Evzone Records.

His show on KSYM features music from underground hip-hop artists from San Antonio and surrounding towns, such as Acid King and Girls from Vietnam.

Sweet also tells listeners about events at venues, such as the Alamo Draft House and Amaze 210.

He has emceed the show over the past five years. Sweet said Program Director James Velten invited him on Jan. 19 to come back to the station. Velten hosts a morning show, “The Sauce” as “Hot Mustard.”

Sweet is an Army veteran who was born in Herd County, Ga.

After being stationed in Fort Worth for four years beginning May 1992 as an Army gun specialist. He studied music business at this college in 1996 and did volunteer work for local music events.

“I have always been a hip-hop head, and I feel that good music still exists,” Sweet said.

Sweet has been interested in hip-hop since middle school, admiring artists like Ice Cube, Bit Gangster and Slick Rick.

“I do a lot of research on artists that are on YouTube and Spotify. It keeps me interested in music,” Sweet said.

“Hip-hop is how I never forget where I came from,” he said, “Growing up near Atlanta in my adolescence, hip-hop kept me out of trouble.”