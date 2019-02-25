Take advantage of the student advocacy center

The center provides case management services, snacks and clothes.

The student advocacy center on this campus offers a variety of social services, and students in need should take advantage of the help being provided.

The center offers a food pantry, clothes closet, book voucher program, snack pantry and case management services through referrals.

The stop-and-go snack pantry is available simply by signing in with a Banner ID.

The snack pantry is a great resource for all students, allowing them to take a snack and drink and quickly move on to class.

The snacks include cookies, chips, crackers, fruit and candy.

The drinks offered are usually flavored, carbonated or regular water.

As far as the other services go, they are reserved for students who express a dire need of assistance in finding food, shelter or other basic neccessities.

Stress from worrying how to pay the bills and buy groceries is not going to help anyone’s GPA.

These students should access The Store, which includes food and toiletries, such as deodorant, toothpaste and bars of soap.

If they qualify, students, staff and faculty members in need can get two bags of items from The Store twice a month. This also applies to the clothing closet.

The center also provides social workers (most of whom have graduated from this college’s social work program) who councel students and guide them through their tough days or help them apply for public assistance programs such as SNAP, WIC or Medicaid.

The help provided by the center is essential to some students, but supplies can be limited.

Those who can afford to should donate. The center takes donations of food, new toiletries and clothes.

Donations should be taken to the lobby of the center.

The center is a useful resource that not only helps those in need get what they require, but enables those in better positions to help out and contribute to the wellness of their peers.

The hours of operation are: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month.

For more information, call social work Professor Lisa V. Black, at 210-486-1003 or email her at sac-socw@alamo.edu.

Make sure to get help if you need it or donate if you can because one day it might be you who needs help.