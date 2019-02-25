Tech store move delayed

The store offers products and services for students, faculty and staff.

By Isacc Tavares

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The tech store in the Duran Welcome Center was set to move in the spring semester; however, general manager Ana Ortega said the move might not happen.

The store was set to move to Room 207 of Moody Learning Center this semester.

She said getting the space ready in Moody is a lower priority than other construction projects on campus.

“The move was set this semester, but unfortunately, construction has not begun, and most likely will begin during or after spring break. Really it’s TBA,” she said, when she referred to remodeling the room in the Moody.

When it comes to date of the move, Ortega says it will rely on the college’s other construction projects, such as the third parking garage.

“It really depends on the other construction projects that the school has,” Ortega said. “When those finish, we’ll have a date to update, and hopefully we’ll be out of here sometime soon.

“One of the reasons were moving is that we don’t get that much foot traffic, and we’ve been told directly by students that we’re too far,” Ortega said. “There are no classes around here, and we’re on the edge of campus and many find it inconvenient coming all the way out here.”

Ortega said her employees are excited for the move because they want to be a part of the action when the store moves to the Moody.

“I’m excited because we can have input on how the store will be set up and how much space were going to have,” Ortega said.

The store offers repairs, virus removals and operating software installation. It sells Apple and Windows products such as computers, tablets, and headphones at discounted prices. Their services and products are available to all students, faculty and staff.

The store is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1515 N. Main Ave.

For more information, call 210-486-0942.