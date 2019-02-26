Student Activity Fee Committee approves seven applications

The deadline for applications for the next meeting is Feb. 28.

By James Russell

jrussell65@student.alamo.edu

The Student Activity Fee Committee is accepting applications for its next meeting through Feb. 28.

Applications will be considered at the next committee meeting at 3 p.m. March 7 in the employee lounge in Loftin Student Center.

At its monthly meeting Feb. 7, the committee approved four organizations’ fund requests.

Seven applications were presented to the committee: three applications for SACMEN (San Antonio College Men Empowerment Network), two for Somos Chicanx, one for New Student Orientation (NSO) and one for SAC Motorsports.

Electrical engineering sophomore Jose Veliz spoke on behalf of the Society of Physics Students who attended the 233rd Meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Cleveland, Ohio.

The society at the last committee meeting requested $11,910.27 for five students and one adviser to attend the national event.

The society presented what they had learned, the networking they had done and the internships some had gained during the conference.

Interim Director/Coordinator Mark Bigelow spoke on behalf of SACMEN and the upcoming events proposed. SACMEN will be outreaching and networking during the events.

Twelve SACMEN members plan to go to Washington for conferences and workshops. They hope to use what they learn to create and implement programs to support minority students in pursuit of their academic goals here on campus.

They requested $9,972, and the application was approved.

Two SACMEN members are going to Oakland, Calif., Feb. 18-20 to attend My Brother’s Keeper Rising Student Conference. Former President Barrack Obama will be a speaker at the conference. The request was for $2,333.98, and the application was approved.

Six SACMEN members are going to College Station to attend a three-day conference to develop personal branding and marketing skills and network with local, state and national professional delegates. The request was for $2,870, and the application was approved.

Somos Chicanx president, Diana Flores, American Sign Language interpreting sophomore, requested funds for three students to attend the National Association for Chicana and Chicano Studies Conference in Houston Feb. 14-16, requesting $277.94 from the student activity fee fund.

Flores presented a second application to the committee for Somos Chicanx to send four students April 3-6 to Albuquerque to attend the National Association of Chicana and Chicano Studies National Conference. The amount requested was $3,183.27, and the committee approved it.

New student orientation adviser Marisa Martinez and administrative associate Harley Williams presented an application for two students to attend the Association for Orientation, Transition, and Retention in Higher Education (NODA) Regional IV Conference March 15-17 in Fayetteville, Ark.

“The conference will help gain insight and growth to use and make our orientations better for incoming students,” Williams said in an interview Feb. 7. Williams requested $2,806.90, and the application was approved.

Mechanical engineering sophomore Joshua Chavana, representative of SAC Motorsports, presented a request to the committee for funding a trip to the Shell Eco-marathon Americas April 2-9 in Sonoma, Calif. The funds requested were $11,351.80, and the application was approved.

The total amount of student activity fees requested from the meeting was $32,795.98. The budget before was $146,915.82. The remaining budget for the year is $114,179.93.

Clubs and organizations can request up to $10,000 at a time.