Transfer fair helps students see options

Some students prefer advantages of a large university, representative said.

By Isacc Tavares

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Thirty-two universities from Texas and out of state were represented by various transfer counselors and advisers at a transfer fair Feb. 27.

A total of 220 students attended the event. The event’s purpose will help students see options that are available when transferring.

Lance Pickle, admissions counselor of Texas Tech University at Highlakes and Fredericksburg, said students should have pre-advising, speak to admissions, call to see if credits are transferable and visit before registering.

Extension universities are universities that offer classes that are not be available on the main campus.

“Even though students attend this extension does not mean that they are not Texas Tech students. They can support the school, have school spirt and go to events and games we hold,” Pickle said.

Students should know that not all universities under the same institutional system will have the same requirements when registering.

“We’re like a family, we’re part of the UT system, but we’re all different at the same time,” said Matthew Torres, senior undergraduate admissions counselor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. “What I mean by that is, we all have different requirements: GPAs, hours and will only offer certain majors that other schools in the system don’t have.”

Students need to know the requirements when transferring.

Four colleges from different states attended. They are Troy University located in Troy, Ala.; and two private, nonprofit schools, Webster University at Groves, Mo.; Excelsior University in Albany, N.Y.; and one for-profit school, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Laura Van Prooyen, college representative for community and educational affairs at the Fashion Institute, said “We want to show students that there are other options out there when transferring, and that there are other colleges outside of Texas.”

Students who are interested in fashion, entertainment, beauty, interior and graphic design, should definitely consider transferring there, she said.

The size of colleges often matters. More classes are available, more full-time professors and better parking are more likely to be found in larger universities.

“We have about 28,000 students,” said Katie Albough, partner ambassador of Excelsior University, said, “Fifty percent, of our students are military, and many of our students like the big population.

“They like the population because they never feel alone, and the campus is very big, and there is a very lively school,” she said.

Excelsior offers five schools, Business and Technology, the School of Health Sciences, the School of Liberal Arts, the School of Nursing, and the School of Public Service.

Students will make mistakes when transferring.

“Many mistakes I’ve seen (are from) not utilizing the resources we have available to students,” said Hannah Navarro, admissions counselor for Texa A&M University-San Antonio. “Students won’t see that their hours aren’t right. They took the wrong classes.

“It’s always important to make an appointment with us to help iron out those mistakes and make the transferring process go smoothly.”

If students have questions about transferring, call the transfer and career center at 210-486-1500.