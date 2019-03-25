Spa Day gives relaxation to students

Nail polish appeals to at least one male student.

By Sandy Cordell

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Campus Activities Board arranged Spa Day March 18 for massage therapists, skin care consultants and nail polish stations to help relieve the stress of coming back from spring break, student success specialist Carrie Hernandez said.

“It’s a good opportunity to get a free massage, and it relaxes them right before midterms,” Hernandez said. “This event is usually scheduled mid-semester and sometimes before finals. The student board chose this date, so the students could come back from spring break to a free massage.”

Do-it-yourself nail stations with over 20 colors of polish were set up in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center for students to pick and choose colors ranging from beige to glittery reds.

“I came here to relax and get my nails painted,” criminal justice sophomore Roberto J. Lopez said.

“I’m doing it to freak out my sister,” he said.

But before leaving the Fiesta Room Lopez said he realized he did not have polish remover at home and removed the blue polish from his nails.

Students were also treated to a 10-minute chair massage from four professional massage therapists.

Ed Thomas, organizer of the four therapists in attendance, has a mobile onsite massage business.

Therapist Lowa Dominguez works with women going through chemotherapy at Support Lending For Emotional Wellbeing, a local cancer wellness center.

While waiting for a massage, business administration sophomore Eve Gomez said, “It’s stressful being a student, so why not relax?”

Hernandez helped recruit students for the event.

“Most students cannot afford a massage. So as I am out advertising the event. I tell them it is free,” Hernandez said.

Along with nail painting and massages, students had the opportunity to learn skin care from Mary Kay independent beauty consultant Charmyn Serna.

“Students are having what is called a beauty experience. My passion is enriching women’s lives,” Serna said. “We are getting a very good response from the women of SAC.”

Hernandez said she was happy with the turnout for all the free services.

“It’s only noon and about 60 people have come through for massages.”

That was halfway through the four-hour event.