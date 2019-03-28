Eco Centro sponsors workshops on saving water

Guests can receive up to $150 worth of discounts at the demonstration.

By Travis Doyle

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Sinkin Eco Centro is hosting free mini-workshops on conservation techniques at WaterSaver Saturday 9 a.m.-1p.m. March 30 in Room 218 of the nursing and allied health complex.

The center is a conservation partner with San Antonio Water System and plans multiple events throughout the year in which SAWS residential water customers can redeem coupons from garden retailers.

“We want people to take advantage of the amazing rebate programs that SAWS offers. You can get $150 to spend in your yard or garden,” Meredith Miller, Sinkin Eco Centro director, said in an interview March 19.

Coupons are available to SAWS residential water customers through a WaterSaver Rewards program.

Customers earn points by attending events throughout the year.

The coupons can to be used at retailers such as Alamo Concrete Pavers, Buckhorn Soil & Stone, Fanick’s, Milberger’s, Stone & Soil Depot, The Garden Center and Rainbow Gardens.

Workshops are Sustainable Landscape Design and Composting, Rain Water Harvesting and Gardening with Native Plants, and Permaculture and Home Efficiency.

“We plan events with them throughout the year and decided this was something new we wanted to work together on to promote their water-saver rewards program,” she said.

Miller said guests can learn about native landscaping techniques, which provide important habitats for pollinators and wildlife.

“They need all the help they can get from us in urban settings,” she said “They pollinate our food and help keep pests away, and they can even help make your own garden more productive.”

More events the center hosts can be found on the college website at www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/events/

Participants must sign up at www.eventbrite.com/e/watersaver-saturday-tickets-57059476430

More information for the rewards program is available at www.gardenstylesanantonio.com

For questions about the workshops, call Eco Centro at 210-486-0417.