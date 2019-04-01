Change criteria for Alamo Promise

The “last-dollar scholarship” will be covering the tuition gap that financial aid does not cover so students do not have to pay for it themselves.

Giving incoming freshmen — former high school seniors — free tuition is a great idea.

However, the criteria to qualify under the Alamo Promise program are a low standard, in a manner of speaking.

A 2.0 GPA being where they draw the line for applicants is quite low and one can surmise that this will cause complications when it comes to funding the program funding the Alamo Colleges has not entirely gotten sorted out yet.

The district intends to make this program permanent and is seeking funding from the city and county along with private resources.

Their goal is to increase the college-going rate and mean to tell the community that they believe in them.

They should narrow the criteria a bit more to make the program feasible and truly be permanent so that it can help college-going citizens of San Antonio.

Sophia Ansari

Journalism Sophomore