Office of student life has new director

His goal is to improve student engagement.

By James Russell

Jacob-Aiden Martinez has been selected as the director of the office of student life in the division of student success.

Martinez was previously the director of student conduct and Title IX for four years September 2015 through March 2019.

The selection occurred before spring break, Martinez was offered the position mid-February, he started his new job March 18.

Martinez graduated from Palo Alto College with an Associate of Arts in criminal justice August 2006 and in sociology August 2007.

He graduated from St. Mary’s University with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice May 2008.

Martinez obtained a Master of Education December 2009 from The University of Texas at San Antonio and is currently enrolled in Texas Tech University for a doctorate of education.

Martinez served as coordinator of student success May 2011-September 2015.

He has been working in higher education for 12 years.

“I wanted to move back into OSL to help create a positive college experience and by being more engaged with students,” he said.

Martinez wants to improve the quality of engagement with strategic opportunity in and out of class.

He plans to make activities accessible to online and night students by improving the resources on campus.

One way would be to increase staff hours, he said March 26. “It’s not official and I would have to get approval, but that is one solution,”

He said, “I hope to get students interested in the events around Loftin Student Center.”

Martinez said he wants to put students first by improving their first-year experience by encouraging them to engage with the office of

student life.

While plans have not been finalized, Martinez said the OSL is moving.

“The old fitness center will be the new office of student life, and renovations will be made in summer, maybe,” he said.

In 2007, the office was moved to the second floor of Loftin Student Center as part of a $170,000 project architecture students worked on.

The renovation will return the office to its former location after renovation in 1992.