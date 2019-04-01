Phi Theta Kappa may lead to scholarships

Members will attend a national convention April 3.

By Julian Gonzales

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students in the Beta Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society have until May 3 to apply for spring scholarships.

Students can claim a $500 scholarship for being in the society, Dr. Jim Lucchelli, student development professor and an adviser to the organization.

Scholarship information is available on the website of the national organization at www.ptk.org.

Scholarships are available for students seeking associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The society has transfer scholarships also.

This college has 215 members, 65 of whom joined this semester.

Adviser Roger Stanley, earth sciences professor, said this college’s chapter was established in 1932 so this is the 87th year here.

To join, students must accept an email invitation.

Students must maintain a 3.0 GPA to remain in good standing, but to join they must have a 3.5 GPA and have completed at least 12 semester hours here. There is entry fee of $100.

Phi Theta Kappa is known as the “honors society of community colleges” because there are so many “A” students, Lucchelli said.

This organization provides an opportunity to develop leadership skills within the college and for the future, Lucchelli said.

PTK will help members build a strong résumé and understanding of financial management, Lucchelli said.

“Leadership, scholarship, service and fellowship are the four hallmarks of Phi Theta Kappa,” Lucchelli said.

The association embodies the awards by having hallmark awards at conventions.

“In the competition the students have honors and college projects, which are service and leadership projects, then they get results back at the spring convention,” Stanley said.

If the students win at the state level, they can go on to the national level.

The next trip for this chapter is April 3 for the national convention. Projects submitted involve distributing food and drinks during finals week and contributing donations to the student advocacy center.

Eight students and one adviser will travel to the international convention in Orlando, Fla., April 3.

“I feel improved as a person, a student, and a leader, too,” engineering sophomore Aaron Carrico said March 25.

“The national convention has a total of about 4,000 students in attendance and there are students from other countries like Germany, Peru, the Virgin Islands,” Lucchelli said.

Students are encouraged to attend a chapter meeting to see what it’s like and how to join.

Regular meetings are at 3 p.m. Monday in the craft room of Loftin Student Center.

“I encourage many students to come to a meeting, meet the Phi Theta Kappa officers and get involved,” Lucchelli said.

For more information, call Lucchelli at 210-486-0152 or Stanley at 210-486-0058.