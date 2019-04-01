Women’s History Month is over, advocating for women isn’t

It is important to engage in conversations that encourage equality and opportunity.

Among us live women who are acting for a better world.

Right now, in Sweden, student Greta Thunberg, 16, is protesting and raising awareness about climate change, demanding her government lower Sweden’s rate of carbon dioxide emissions.

Her actions inspired and mobilized thousands of young people worldwide, who have begun replicating her example, calling for their governments to follow similar measures.

Because of her actions, Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

It is important to celebrate women’s achievements.

Women such as New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, whose sorrow is visible as she comforts relatives of the Christchurch mosque shooting victims.

Her government moved swiftly to ban assault weapons, such as those used in the massacre. She refused to name the perpetrator, which some media outlets did not hesitate to do.

That level of empathy is exemplary.

For many of us, it’s closer to home.

Some of us have been raised by single mothers — mothers who made sacrifices to improve their children’s lives.

Some of us have been positively impacted by women who have acted as mentors, instructors and advisers.

Women are our sisters, cousins, friends, girlfriends, wives, daughters and grandmothers.

Feminism is inclusive. If you believe in equity and equality and understand that feminism is not an us-versus-them scenario, we all stand together respectfully.

The fight for equality becomes easier.

It’s great that we have Women’s History Month each March to recognize the contributions of outstanding women.

But think of how many women are affected by the wage gap,

sexual harassment, assault or rape and

double-standards for behavior and

dressing.

Surviving all that is an achievement, too.

So don’t just celebrate women during Women’s History Month. Promote and advocate feminist causes year-round.

Make an effort to call out injustices, harassment and abuse when they happen. Don’t turn away and leave a woman to fend for

herself.

Attend events, rallies and protests that advocate women’s fight for equality. Sometimes, the sheer number of participants can gain attention for a cause.

Most important, remember and celebrate the women in your life and in your community who are trying to make a

difference.

It comes down to this:

Women deserve better, and we all need to pay attention. The fight for equality is one we must all rally behind constantly.