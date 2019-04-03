Clubs can sign up to help with Fredstock

Annual music festival is an official Fiesta San Antonio event.

By Samantha Woodward

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Music business students are asking clubs and organizations to help at Fredstock, a music festival, April 26.

The event will be noon-10 p.m. April 26 in Lot 7 east of Longwith Radio, Television and Film Building.

This is the second year the festival is recognized as an official event for Fiesta San Antonio.

Clubs and organizations are needed to create games and activities for families.

Clubs and organizations will be responsible for setting up and taking down booths and cleaning up.

“Activities will be free for the public, but clubs and organizations can sell merchandise,” music business Coordinator Donnie Meals said in an interview April 2.

The deadline for clubs and organizations to sign up is April 5.

The event is named after the late radio-television-broadcasting Professor Fred Weiss, who started the program in 2005.

All sales and donations benefit the music business program.

This event will be lived streamed on YouTube under Fredstock and KSYM 90.1 FM.

Minor changes took place to follow Fiesta guidelines.

“This year we have to follow all the guidelines of Fiesta,” Angela Rodriguez, music business sophomore, said in an interview March 25. “It’s good because we get to promote ourselves officially as a Fiesta event.”

“We have to … make sure there are recycle bins around the event. All vendors must follow health code regulations and have a registration,” Meals said.

Promoting the music festival as an official Fiesta event could bring more revenue for their program, but Meals said he doesn’t do the event for the money.

“Bottom line is I don’t do it for the money. This is to allow students to get hands-on experience,” Meals said

Students are responsible for promoting the event, setting up the stage, managing live sound and coordinating with city vendors.

Rodriguez has contributed to Fredstock for the past five years and said she loves working with Meals.

“He goes above and beyond even outside of school to help students whether it’s a personal or school project,” Rodriguez said

Fredstock is a free event and is open to the public. The event will have live bands, food and alcohol.

If interested in having a booth, call English Professor Jane Focht-Hansen at 210-486-1436.