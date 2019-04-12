The Ranger
Early childhood center launches art show

Claudia Gonzalez, early childhood center coordinator, discusses the work that went into assembling the combined art pieces made by children in Pre-k through fourth grade classes from the early childhood center April 3 on Moody Learning Center’s fourth floor. The children were given primary colors to work with, Gonzalez said. James Russell

The youngsters’ artwork will be available through the end of the semester.

By Jackie Muralles

The Week of the Young Child kicked off April 3 with the early childhood center’s fourth annual collaborative art exhibit.

The art exhibit launched this college’s observation of the week April 3-12.

Sage Laster, 2, colors at a table with crayons during the children’s art exhibit hosted by the early childhood center April 3. Leah Laster, Sage’s mother, sat across from her daughter as she colored Sage’s name on a piece of paper. Sage was given blue and yellow colors to work with for the exhibit. James Russell

According to a flyer from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the week focuses public attention on the rights and needs of young children.

The exhibit in the college library on the second floor of Moody Learning Center will be on display through the end of the semester May 18.

The exhibit showcased collaborative artwork from 84 children 5 months to 5 years old from the college’s early childhood center.

Local artist Joan Fabian, creative multimedia visual technician, trained teachers at the center March 28 to direct the children in creating art.

“We realized that if you give them all the colors all at once, what happens is they mix them all together and you get mud,” Fabian said during the opening remarks at the exhibit.

A take-away from an exhibit last year was to create artwork using cardboard rather than wood.

A mural of wood last year was harder to assemble, disassemble, transport and hang, Fabian said.

Instead, the center used cardboard recycled from fruit cup boxes the children get with their lunches, said Claudia Gonzalez, early childhood center coordinator.

Gonzalez and Fabian worked together to disassemble the pieces each child made and reassemble them into one cohesive piece.

For parents, it was easy to spot their children’s artwork because each class was assigned two primary colors to work with.

Journey Boykins, 1, stands in front of the combined artwork made by children in Pre-k through fourth grade classes from the early childhood center in April 3 Moody Learning Center. Journey’s colors were red and white to make pink. James Russell

Business freshman Yakob Ghirmay said his older child, Benty Gabir, 4, was given red and white to make pink. His younger child, Amit Gabir, 2, was given yellow and blue to make green.

“This was for the appreciation of art done through the eyes of a child,” Gonzalez said in an interview April 1.

For more information, call the center at 210-486-0526.

 

