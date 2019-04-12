Early childhood center launches art show

The youngsters’ artwork will be available through the end of the semester.

By Jackie Muralles

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Week of the Young Child kicked off April 3 with the early childhood center’s fourth annual collaborative art exhibit.

The art exhibit launched this college’s observation of the week April 3-12.

According to a flyer from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the week focuses public attention on the rights and needs of young children.

The exhibit in the college library on the second floor of Moody Learning Center will be on display through the end of the semester May 18.

The exhibit showcased collaborative artwork from 84 children 5 months to 5 years old from the college’s early childhood center.

Local artist Joan Fabian, creative multimedia visual technician, trained teachers at the center March 28 to direct the children in creating art.

“We realized that if you give them all the colors all at once, what happens is they mix them all together and you get mud,” Fabian said during the opening remarks at the exhibit.

A take-away from an exhibit last year was to create artwork using cardboard rather than wood.

A mural of wood last year was harder to assemble, disassemble, transport and hang, Fabian said.

Instead, the center used cardboard recycled from fruit cup boxes the children get with their lunches, said Claudia Gonzalez, early childhood center coordinator.

Gonzalez and Fabian worked together to disassemble the pieces each child made and reassemble them into one cohesive piece.

For parents, it was easy to spot their children’s artwork because each class was assigned two primary colors to work with.

Business freshman Yakob Ghirmay said his older child, Benty Gabir, 4, was given red and white to make pink. His younger child, Amit Gabir, 2, was given yellow and blue to make green.

“This was for the appreciation of art done through the eyes of a child,” Gonzalez said in an interview April 1.

For more information, call the center at 210-486-0526.