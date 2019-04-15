Mexican-American studies honors pioneer Chicano activists

By Travis Doyle

Six guests will be honored by the Mexican American studies program at an open house at 5:30 p.m. April 16 in Room 100 of Chance Academic Center.

The event is to encourage students to learn about the Chicano community.

“This is a can’t-miss opportunity to engage with some of the leaders within the Chicano community who paved the way for later generations of Chicanos to succeed inside and outside of the classroom,” said Dr. Lisa Ramos, Mexican-American studies coordinator, in an interview April 11.

Among the guests will be Jane Velasquez and Manuel Garza of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, and Rogelio Rojas Teatro, member of the El Teatro del barrio, Juan Tejeda, co-founder of the Tejano Conjunto Festival and instructor of Mexican-American studies at Palo Alto College

Other guests include former city councilwoman Maria Berriozabal, member of the Mexican-American Business and Professional Women’s Club; and Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez, executive director of the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation’s nonprofit agency American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions.

For more information about the event, call Ramos at 210-486-0761.