Music business students research bands, promote Fredstock

Students had to decide on types of music and bands for Fredstock April 26.

By Samantha Woodward

Music business students are working to overcome obstacles to make Fredstock, a free music festival April 26, successful.

The event is named after the late Fred Weiss, founder of the music business program. The official Fiesta San Antonio event will be noon-10 p.m. in Lot 7 east of Longwith Radio, Television and Film Building.

Students in MUSB 1341, Concert Promotion and Venue Management, are producing the event. Challenges students faced while promoting Fredstock included companies using out-of-date information to promote the event.

“We have to find out who sent the old information and contact them so we can get it corrected,” music business Adjunct Julie Good said in an interview April 9.

Promotional companies like Eventbrite, Ticketfly and Do210 did not have the updated logo, she said.

Students created a press release for radio stations, television stations and newspaper outlets to promote this event. Students had to coordinate with local vendors to supply a variety of foods.

“Acquiring vendors and sponsors seemed like a daunting task, but with support from Donnie Meals, Good and students of the music business department, it’s looking like we are about to host one helluva party! How else does San Antonio fiesta?” music business sophomore Rudy Rubio said in an interview April 11.

Food vendors for Fredstock include Lady Picoza, Mr. Fish and The Grate BBQ Co. Also, snack trucks will serve shaved ice, elote, agua fresca, fruit cups and cupcakes.

Two weeks into the semester students had to research local bands that could potentially play at Fredstock. “They had to submit an assignment and justify the business aspect component of why they think this will be the best band to have,” Good said.

Students had to think about types of music and which bands would blend with others. “We submitted our bids, people we thought would bring a diverse group of people to Fredstock,” music business sophomore Madi Beck said.

Rubio submitted a band called The Buddy System, which will play 1:30-2:30 p.m. “I was ecstatic to hear The Buddy System was added to the lineup for Fredstock 2019. It meant the festival coordinator was open to new ideas and musical contributions,” he said.

Other bands that will be performing at Fredstock are Henry Brun and the Latin Playerz, Funkasaurus Tex, Los #3 Dinners, Bad Boys and Blue Sundries.

Last year, 1,500 people attended, and this year students are expecting more.

“I wasn’t there last year, but Professor Good said that’s how many people were there, so we are expecting anything north of 1,500 people,” Rubio said.

Music business students still need help from clubs and organizations to host activities. “Online when student clubs are registering, there is an option for student organizations and there is no fee. We will always make space for them,” Good said.

To sign up an organization, call English Professor Jane Focht-Hansen at 210-486-1436 or register at www.fredstocksatx.com