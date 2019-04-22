Week ends with colorful parade

Children enjoy sensory learning with interactive stations.

By Jackie Muralles

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A procession of 35 children, 12 parents and seven teachers danced their way through the streets April 12 to celebrate Week of the Young Child.

The parade route started on Howard Street east of the early childhood education center at 210 W. Ashby Place and extended through West Courtland Place and Dewey Place.

Each class was assigned a festive color — green for children 1-2, yellow for children 2-3, white for children 3 years old and red for children 3-4 years old.

Alfonso Ortiz, early childhood center teacher, led as the grand marshal of the procession while playing his drum.

The parade ended in the mall where all the participants huddled for a pep rally.

Claudia Gonzalez, early childhood center coordinator, opened the rally speaking about the Week of the Young Child.

Ileana Sanchez-Vargas, emergency medical technician sophomore, performed a ballet

folklorico dance for the crowd.

The pep rally ended with a few words from Ortiz, who is retiring at the end of this semester.

“In a couple weeks, we’re going to celebrate Fiesta, and one of our graduates from the center, Victoria Gonzalez, is actually Miss Fiesta (San Antonio) this year,” Ortiz said.

He thanked the center and everyone in attendance for their continued support.

After his remarks, the procession returned to the center, where educational activities were planned.

Back at the center, children took part in interactive science technology engineering arts and mathematics stations organized by each classroom.

One station had a ramp where children tested the speeds of various objects.

Other stations were pipe cleaner weaving and coffee filter tie-dye activities that focused on the children’s artistic abilities.

There was an engineering station where children were given a variety of loose parts and had to figure out which pieces fit together.

This event closed out the Week of the Young Child, a celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The association provides quality care

standards for the center and other childcare centers throughout the nation.

According to a flyer from the association, the week “focuses public attention on the rights and needs of young children.”

For more information, call 210-486-0526 or log on to www.alamo.edu/sac/ecs.