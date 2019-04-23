Mexican-American studies hosting Lunch and Learn workshop

Tips for preparing for final exams will be shared.

By Travis Doyle

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Mexican-American studies program is sponsoring a Lunch and Learn to prepare students for finals at 12:15 p.m. April 24 in Room 100 of Chance Academic Center.

The study skills presentation and free lunch are planned for “helping students figure out how to organize information and retain it,” said Dr. Lisa Ramos, Mexican-American studies coordinator, in an interview April 18.

It is open to students of all majors.

She said she wants to help students make a storyline for the material they’re studying.

“So I think really sometimes that test anxiety gets to them (students), and that they’ve got to figure out strategies that even if they’re anxious they’re not going to lose that,” she said. “So for me, I think it’s how you organize your notes, how you organize all this information.”

Presenters at the workshop are Gerard Robledo, English adjunct, and Matthew Gomez, criminal justice sophomore and student success specialist in the student learning assistance center.

Gomez will give instructions on how students can structure study materials, begin the studying process and retain information.

The Mexican-American studies center’s study room can accommodate 30 people.

For more information, visit Room 100 in Chance or call 210-486-0763.