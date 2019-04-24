Bae-B-Safe to host sex education party

A speed dating format will provide information and allow questions.

By Jackie Muralles

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Bae-B-Safe will sponsor a “Seventeen Days” event open to everyone who identifies as female.

The party will be from noon-2 p.m. May 8 in the employee lounge of Loftin Student Center.

Bae-B-Safe is a sex education program at this college.

The program is funded through a grant from Healthy Futures of Texas, a nonprofit corporation aimed at preventing teen and other unplanned pregnancies.

The program offers two sex education workshops “Seventeen Days” and “Sexual Health and Adolescent Risk Prevention.”

The event is centered around the “Seventeen Days” workshop, named after an interactive video Bae-B-Safe uses to educate those who identify as female about reproductive, relationship and sexual health.

“Typically, ‘Seventeen Days’ parties are for females; however, we are not going to ever turn anyone away if they want to join the party and learn,” said Corrie Rodriguez, health educator for Bae-B-Safe and Competitive Personal Responsibility Education Program, in an interview April 22.

Rodriguez explained there are no reservations required to attend the event, but there will be a registration table where attendees can enter a raffle.

The raffle prize is a Bae-B-Safe T-shirt, usually available only after completing one of the program’s workshops, Rodriguez said.

After attendees sign in, the event will start with a small ice breaker to get everyone comfortable, she said.

The party will operate much like speed dating events, Rodriguez said.

She explained that each table will have an expert or resource, and attendees will get five to seven minutes to ask questions at the tables of their choice.

Rodriguez said she understands some people are uncomfortable asking questions around others so there also will be an anonymous question box at each station.

She said the idea is from “Sex Ed in the Dark” events held on other college campuses.

Rodriguez also pointed out that in past “Seventeen Days” parties, Bae-B-Safe had testing services, representatives of a rape crisis center, a gynecologist and other resources.

She is securing the list of resources that will be at the party May 8, Rodriguez said.

She said there will be sex education experts from Healthy Futures of Texas in attendance.

Students can go to the Bae-B-Safe office to sign up for any of the educational workshops and get free educational pamphlets, condoms, dental dams and lubricants.

The Bae-B-Safe office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday in Room 207 of the student advocacy center.

For more information, contact Bae-B-Safe at 210-486-1111, on Instagram @hftx_baebsafe or email Rodriguez at crodriguez@hf-tx.org.