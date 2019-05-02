Tutors from BioSpot and SLAC give tips on studying for finals.

Listening to lectures while sleeping could lead to dreams of the classroom, a tutor said.

By Travis Doyle

When studying for an exam, rewriting notes can help students learn the material, a tutor from the BioSpot told seven students at the Mexican-American studies center at a presentation April 24 on exam preparation.

“Let’s say I get to the topic of blood flow, how the blood flows through the heart,” Khatareh Askari, BioSpot tutor and biology sophomore, said. “So I stopped there in my notes, watched several YouTube videos on it, and then retake the notes based on what my professor said and based on what I learned from that video, kind of combine them and write the notes in my own words.”

She and another BioSpot tutor, Mallorie Falcon, gave a presentation on studying along with Matthew Gomez, criminal justice sophomore and student success specialist, from the student learning assistance center.

Final exams are scheduled from May 13-18.

Falcon said to study in a location without distractions and to avoid interruptions from a cell phone.

Studying in a quiet place helps to ingest information because without distractions, a student can concentrate on studying, she said.

Falcon discussed the differences in studying and cramming.

Studying is about steadily acquiring information over long periods of time and incorporating that information into long-term memory, she said.

Cramming is usually studying days or hours before a test.

Askari also offered tips on studying with a group.

“One of the most important things I can tell you about a study group: Do not go in before you actually study the material,” she said. “Review the material and then go in to kind of make sure that you’ve learned it right or if there’s something that you don’t understand, so it’s kind of like you’re exchanging information that you already know.”

Askari said drawing certain aspects of biology helped her in biology classes.

“What I did is I would just draw a big human and I would go in to draw the blood vessels and name them,” she said.

She also listened to recordings of her classes while she slept to help her memorize the information.

“I would record my professor during his lectures and I would listen to it before test days, and I would just listen to it in my sleep,” she said.” For some reason, that helped me and I hear a lot of students do that. I know it’s so weird, but I had dreams where I was in the classroom and whatever was playing in my headphones was happening.”

Gomez gave a presentation about the SLAC’s operating hours and study and tutoring options.

He said the lab offers tutoring in 13 subjects.

The SLAC lab is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Room 707 of Moody Learning Center.

The lab also hosts workshops to teach skills such as résumé writing, formatting and citations, stress management and financial aid basics.

Students can make tutoring appointments by calling 210-486-0165 or at sac-slac@alamo.edu.

The BioSpot in Room 361 of Chance Academic Center is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Thursday, and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday.

Tutoring in biology, anatomy and physiology is available.

For other subjects, students can visit the ChemSpot and the GeoSpot in Room 200 and Room 003, respectively of the chemistry and geology building. Appointments are not necessary for these two labs.