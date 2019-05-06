Mega lab open for students to study for finals

Workshops are available for software and e-portfolios.

By Isacc Tavares

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students can find a quiet place to study and finish classwork in the student mega lab in Room 502 of Moody Learning Center.

“Five- to 600 students are expected to come to the lab for finals,” Coordinator Michele Tippit said April 25.

“It’s always busy at that time and an increase in traffic,” she said. “Many students will also come in to finish work.”

The lab is open to all students at the college.

“Any subject they have, any homework, the lab is here for them,” Tippit said. “We want to empower students when doing their homework.”

Software trainer Sharon Campsey is in charge of workshop training in software and technology.

She said workshops cover fonts, paper margins, iPads, iTunes U and e-portfolios. Students can schedule workshops one-on-one. Workshops on Microsoft office programs like Word, PowerPoint and Excel are also available.

“It’s easier for the business to have Microsoft to share documents or worksheets within and outside the company,” Campsey said.

Campsey said workshops require registration and are usually 50 minutes in length.

Students can check their college emails to see if the lab is offering workshops and if they are, they can register through the e-mail link.

The lab has 84 computers for students use.

The lab also has printing. To print, students need to set up a GoPrint account. The lab’s staff will help students set up the account.

GoPrint will be 5 cents for a single page, double- sided paper will be 6 cents, and for color, a single sheet will cost 40 cents.

“Forty cents may seem like a lot, but we still have to buy toner and paper and that helps cover the costs,” Tippit said.

The lab is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call 210-486-0160.