Student Activity Fee Committee approves budget for 2019-20

The committee approved about $40,000 for student organizations.

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

The Student Activity Fee Committee approved an adjustable budget of $716,346 for the services activity fee for 2019-20 on May 2 in the employee lounge of Loftin Student Center.

In an interview after the meeting, student life Director Jacob-Aiden Martinez said the budget is subject to change and President Robert Vela’s approval.

The new projection is a decrease from the 2018-19 budget of about $890,000. Martinez said the decrease is caused by lower student enrollment.

Vela’s goal is to increase enrollment by two percent for fall, or about 340 students.

About 17,000 students are enrolled at this college, and each pays $3 per credit hour for the student activity fee.

With a remaining fee budget for 2018-19 of about $100,000, the committee approved funding requests from the Human Services Club, the Hammock Outdoors Club and the Asian Pop Society.

The committee approved $7,644 for the Human Services Club to attend the West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders May 30-June 2 in La Quinta, Calif.

The committee approved $1,432.14 for the Asian Pop Society to attend the San Japan convention Aug. 30-Sept.1 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.

Further, the committee approved $13,600 for the Hammock Outdoor Club for a SAC wilderness trek. About 20 students will take a hiking excursion July 12 in Colorado.

The committee also approved $2,867 for the SAC Men Empowerment Network to attend the UT Male Leadership Summit Aug. 8-9 at the University of Texas in Austin.

The committee approved $1,090 for the International Student Association to host an international student welcome event 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 23 in Room 120 of the visual arts center.

The committee also approved $6,009.05 for new student orientation personnel to attend the 2019 National Orientation Directors Association annual conference Oct. 19-22 in Houston. NODA is an international association focused in developing orientation, transition and retention in higher education.

Also, the committee granted $7,160 to this college’s chapter of the American Institute of Architecture Students to attend the 2019 American Institute of Architecture Students Forum Dec. 29-Jan. 1 in Toronto, Canada.