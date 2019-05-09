Honors Academy offers field trip opportunities

One-on-one help and early registration are benefits.

By Julian Gonzales

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Honors Academy will invite students with a 3.25 grade-point average at this college or in high school to join for the fall.

The academy has 400 students this semester.

Students join the Honors Academy because it will help them transfer to a university or help make them more competitive in a program they want to join, psychology Professor Dehlia Wallis said April 11.

“Many students like that extra support that honors provides,” Wallis said.

High school students who do not meet the minimum GPA requirement can also apply with an essay and interview.

The academy will offer college courses in core classes that students will need for a bachelor’s degree from a public institution in Texas. Students also get one-on-one help from professors.

Wallis teaches two honors classes, PSYC 2301, General Psychology, and PSYC 2314, Lifespan Growth/Development.

The honors classes offer a speaker’s series and field trips.

Past field trips have been to the San Antonio Museum of Art and Texas State University.

During field days, students have a barbecue and “tug-a-war with just fun little games to have time to hang out and get a chance to socialize, but it’s about doing what the students want,” Wallis said.

The honors academy also offers transfer and scholarship workshops and professor-lead sessions for studying.

Students in the academy also get tutoring from peer mentors and can register early.

For more information, call Wallis at 210-486-0776.