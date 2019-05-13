Registration, payment deadlines for summer approaching

The last day to register for Summer 1 is June 2.

By Sarah F. Morgan

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Registration and opportunities to withdraw with a full refund close June 2 for a Summer 1 course or a summer eight-week course.

The first summer session consists of five-week courses beginning June 10.

Eight-week courses also begin June 10.

Registration and opportunities to withdraw with a full refund from a Summer 2 course close July 7.

The second summer session has five-week courses and begins July 15.

Students who choose to pay in one payment must do so by June 16 for Summer 1 and eight -week courses or by July 21 for Summer 2.

Students also can choose a payment plan.

Students who use financial aid will use a payment plan where financial aid will provide $50 to hold their place in a class, Dr. Tiffany Cox-Hernandez, dean for student success, said in an interview May 6.

Under the Summer Momentum plan, students who have completed 18-23 credit hours in the fall and spring are eligible for three free credit hours in the summer, and those who have completed 24 or more credit hours are eligible for six free credit hours, Bonita de Leon, team advising lead for the Creative and Communication Arts Institute, said in an interview May 7.

Hours counted toward the Summer Momentum plan are only from classes passed with a C or higher, de Leon said.

Students who are using the plan to pay for summer classes can register now but will have to wait until the week of May 20 to know if they completed enough hours to be eligible for the plan, Cox-Hernandez said.

As a student approaches 15, 30 or 45 credit hours, a PIN will be required to access registration for fall on their ACES account, de Leon said.

The PIN acts as a checkpoint toward graduation, so it requires students to go see advisers, de Leon said.

Flex courses and online courses help students who have jobs balance work and education, especially if schedules aren’t flexible, de Leon said.

Flex courses are eight-week long sessions equivalent to a 16-week course available in fall and spring semesters.

Flex 1 courses are the first eight weeks of a semester, and Flex 2 courses are the second eight weeks of a semester.

Because summer classes are faster-paced and operate in a shorter time period, getting to know resources like tutoring centers and an instructor’s hours of availability are essential to a successful semester, de Leon said.

Whether this is a student’s incoming year or third semester, get to know which resources are in each building and develop a familiarity with the campus, de Leon said.

“I think getting to know the resources you have available on campus, whether it’s the tutoring centers we have or an instructor is having special office hours or tutoring availability, (tap) into those resources early,” de Leon said.

Building a relationship with instructors allows students to get recommendation letters and learn more about their instructor’s career field, de Leon said.

Seeing an adviser provides students with not only academic information like transferring and graduation dates, but career-related opportunities, such as internships and scholarships, de Leon said.

Advising helps students stay informed about policies that directly affect what academic choices a student makes, de Leon said.

Many students need to be informed about the consequences of dropping a course after the census date or accumulating six drops, de Leon said.

Census dates are the last day to drop a course without a student’s name being on the class roster.

Students can drop only after the census date six times at Texas colleges. After that, students will receive an F for a course that is not completed.

Registering for the fall semester as early as possible provides students with the best selection of courses, Cox-Hernandez said.

“If students don’t already know who their adviser is yet, the best thing to do would be to go into ACES and their lead adviser will be listed,” Cox-Hernandez said.

Advisers for students can be found under My Page on ACES.

Registration and opportunities to withdraw with a full refund online from a fall 16-week course close at noon Aug. 18.

Classes for the fall semester begin Aug. 26.

To see an adviser, make an appointment through ACES or go to the advising center on the first floor of Moody Learning Center.

Call the advising department at 210-486-0334 or email at sac-advising@alamo.edu