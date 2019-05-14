Mega lab to host ACES and Canvas workshop

Students should sign up in advance, the coordinator said.

By Isacc Tavares

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The student mega lab in Room 502 of Moody Learning will host a workshop for ACES and Canvas 9- 9:50 a.m. weekdays, May 15- 31.

The workshop also will be repeated 3-3:50 p.m. May 14-15, 20-23 and 27-29.

Lab Coordinator Michele Tippit will go through almost all the tabs of Canvas and discuss what each tab does, how to work the dashboard and how to use the email tab.

Email is a way to communicate for students to work together for a project.

“It’s not really email, it’s more of the messaging system within ACES between the students in that class and the teacher,” Tippit said. “We show them how to pick students they want to speak to.”

Registering for the workshops is easy, she said.

“To register for the workshops, you should go the SAC homepage,” Tippit said. “Search for student mega lab. Once there, go to the technology workshops and head to the e-calender links and see which workshops are available.”

All training workshops are 50 minutes

To sign up, students should use their ACES user name and first and last name and leave a phone number.

Other workshops are available.

“We’ll have students come in for our other workshops like Intro to Computers and Microsoft Word workshops and sometimes one-on-one workshops,” Tippit said. “We want to help students in these workshops, so they can be familiar with the programs or computers they are using.”

It’s recommended students attend the workshops at the scheduled time and date, she said.

“For the most part, we want students to stick to the time and date they’ve chosen,” Tippit said.

Walk-ins are not allowed.

The lab is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

For information, call 210-486-0160.