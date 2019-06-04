Clinic to be established this fall

The clinic will be in partnership with UT Health San Antonio, president says.

By Sarah F. Morgan

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

This college will open a health clinic this fall, President Robert Vela announced at the May 21 regular board meeting.

“We have emergency situations that happen at the college, and we have police personnel that correspond with our local health agencies,” Vela said. “This is to ensure that students have a place to go within the college as to being referred out.”

The college is “working very closely” with UT Health San Antonio to establish the clinic, he said.

“Our goal is to have the clinic ready to go for the fall, preferably before students get to campus,” Vela said in an interview May 28.

This college and UT Health are still discussing what services will be provided and how much a visit will cost a student, Vela said.

The cost of a visit for a student could range from $5-$15, he said.

Because the clinic will be an official clinical site, nursing students at this college can participate in clinical rotations, he said.

Building the clinic will cost approximately $150,000-$200,000, Vela said.

The clinic “will be an investment,” but the finances will come from the student activity fee, donors, and revenue from the college’s budget, he said.

The clinic will be located in Room 101 of the nursing complex and will be available to all students in the district, Vela said.