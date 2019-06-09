RTVB graduate writes film short screenplay

The premiere is free but admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

By Sarah F. Morgan

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Raia Blankenship, RTVB graduate and former Ranger illustrator, wrote the screenplay for the short film “Longpig,” a horror film about a young woman’s discovery of a cannibalistic neighborhood.

The film premiere is at 7 p.m. June 10 at Santikos Bijou theater, 4522 Fredericksburg Road inside the Wonderland of the Americas mall.

The premiere is free, but will admit on a first-come, first-served basis.

The film is directed by Josh Perez, a senior at the Art Institute of San Antonio graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Filmmaking and Video Production.

The film is a part of a senior movie showcase for the Art Institute of San Antonio.

The film also will be uploaded to YouTube and Vimeo the night of the premiere.

While developing the screenplay, Blankenship focused on creating a dialogue that was both realistic, yet unsettling, she said in an interview June 2.

“Josh had a pretty clear vision,” Blankenship said. “So, I took what he wanted and made it more like something people would do but in a weird setting.”

Blankenship gave the example of changing the neighbors exclaiming “I’m hungry!” to “I want an eyeball!” to enhance the film’s disturbing atmosphere.

“Long pig” is a term for human flesh intended for eating by cannibals, Perez said in an interview June 5.

Because he felt many people did not know the meaning of “long pig,” Perez found the term interesting and decided to make a story from it.

“I found the word and started researching on some real-life cases of cannibalism,” Perez said.

Blankenship’s work on the screenplay really improved the movie, Perez said.

“She’s a good writer; that’s why I went to her,” he said.