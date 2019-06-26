College seeks participants for pride parade

The parade and festival celebrate LGBT pride month in June.

By Sarah F. Morgan

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students, faculty and staff of this college are asked to gather at the “Pride Bigger Than Texas” parade at 9 p.m. June 29.

The parade commemorates LGBT pride month in June.

This is the college’s second year participating in the parade, but the first year getting students involved, Jacob-Aidan Martinez, director of student life, said in an interview June 18.

As the new director, Martinez wanted to “do it right” and allow not only administrators to participate this year, but “the whole community.”

“We’re trying to get the SAC fire truck, so (students) are going to be in the truck and walking around it,” Martinez said.

The college is also giving “SAC Pride” T-shirts and stickers to participants, Martinez said.

This college’s participants will hold a banner that reads “Everyone belongs here,” Martinez said.

“It symbolizes inclusion for everyone,” Martinez said. “Whether they are a part of the LGBT community or not it’s nice to show support, one as an individual, but two as an institution.”

Seventy-six participants have signed up so far, Martinez said June 26.

The parade will start at the intersection of West Dewey Place and North Main Ave.

There will also be a pride festival 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 29 at Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave.

The festival and parade are hosted by the nonprofit Pride San Antonio, Inc.

Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up; admission for ages 12 and under is free.

There will be no pre-sale tickets.

Tickets will be sold at the gate of the festival.

To participate in the parade as a student or employee of this college, call Martinez at 210-486-1208 or email jmartinez932@alamo.edu.