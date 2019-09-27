17th Siclovia returns to San Antonio’s downtown route

The YMCA will turn public spaces into activity hubs for the semiannual event.

By Linda Owens

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The annual health and fitness event Siclovia will close off downtown streets 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 29 to encourage participants to walk, ride bikes or skate.

There is no starting point or finish line. Streets will close for motor vehicles 9 a.m.-4 p.m. rain or shine, Stephanie Chavira said in an email Sept. 26. She is the director of the event in charge of sponsorships.

The route is from Mahncke Park on Broadway to Fourth Street, then Alamo Street to Travis Park on East Travis Street.

Participants can get a view outside of their cars and become inspired to think differently about their health, Chavira said.

Participants may fit their child with a free bicycle helmet at Lion’s Field at 2809 Broadway.

Music will be available from the AM Project or participants may take a Zumba class at Lion’s Field provided by the YMCA.

There will be something for everyone, she said.

The family friendly event allows San Antonio residents to get out and get active and learn healthy behaviors, Chavira said.

The event is the last Sunday in March and the last Sunday in September.

“Fortunately, we have plenty of helping hands for this event but will need volunteers for our event on March 29, 2020,” Chavira said.

Students may sign up at Siclovia.org. for the March event.

Ciclovia is a Spanish term that means “cycleway,” referring to a bike path or the closing of streets to automobiles for cyclists and pedestrians.

It is a practice sometimes called “open streets,” Chavira said.

The idea originated in Bogota, Colombia.

For more information, visit www.Siclovia.org.