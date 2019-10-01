‘Over the River’ premieres Oct. 10 in McCreless

It’s a challenging play, the stage manager said.

By Francia Rivera

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

“Over the River and through the Woods,” the theater program’s production opening Oct. 10, will teach the audience the importance of communication, the stage manager said Sept. 16.

Drama sophomore Nikky Sanseeha, the stage manager, said the play is a comedy but also serious and challenging.

The play was written by Joe DiPrieto and published in 1998. It has been performed off-Broadway at the John Houseman Theatre.

The stage in the theater in McCreless Hall has been transformed into the home of an Italian-American family, the Gianellis, in Hoboken, New Jersey, about 20 years ago.

Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. He visited his grandparents frequently but he’s been offered a job opportunity that would take him away from the family.

Drama sophomore Gabriel Gonzales plays the main character, Nick Castano, in the play directed by theater Instructor Charles Falcon.

Gonzales also appeared in “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “The Government Inspector,” “The Crucible” and “Never the Sinner” at this college.

He recommends this play to the public because it’s a comedy, but it is touching.

“I think this play is a beautiful and hilarious story about family and what our duties are to family,” he said. “Bring tissues.”

Sanseeha recommends this play because it has to do with family and ways people do not agree with someone else’s decisions.

“The hardest part is to understand young and old people,” he said.

Other actors in the production are also drama sophomores.

They Eric Quiroz as Frank Gianelli, Brianna Delgado as Aida Gianelli, Ernesto Dominguez as Nunzio Cristano, Saphire Mendez as Emma Cristano and Angelica Vlach as Caitlin O’Hare.

What Gonzales likes about his character is that he is real and has a sense of humor but get angry frequently

Although this is his fifth play at this college, it became a challenge for him.

“Separating myself from the character is the biggest challenge,” he said.

As stage manager, Sanseeha helps the director. He sets up scenes, oversees the actors and make sure everyone is learning their lines.

He has taken acting classes here and worked in production for lights. He acted in “Governor Inspector” as an imperial officer.

The cast rehearses 3 -5 p.m. Monday-Friday and occasionally 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

They put their time, effort and dedication to give the audience an excellent performance, Sanseeha said.

“Students prepare like it it’s the real world, and everyone should take it very seriously,” Sanseeha said.

Pictures, videos, and texting are not allowed during performances because performers have to concentrate to project their feelings to the audience, Sanseeha said.

Sanseeha asks the public, especially students, to come and support the theater program.

“There are many students who wish to show their talents to the world, and the best way to show support is to enjoy the experience for themselves,” he said.

Sanseeha said children are welcome if they are 5 or older.

“Over the River and through the Woods” is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12, 17-19, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20 in McCreless.

The tickets are $5 for seniors 60 and older, military, and students with ID. General admission is $10.

The next production, “The Heiress,” directed by theater Coordinator Ronald L. Watson will be Feb. 6-15 in McCreless Theater.

For more information, contact Watson at rwatson26@alamo.edu or 210-486-0491.