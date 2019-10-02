MegaLab helps students with computers, technology

Students are encouraged to take advantage of the open computer lab, printing and scanning services.

By Andrea Herrera

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Student MegaLab in Room 502 of Moody Learning Center is offering technology workshops throughout the year to get students integrated enough in computers to help them get through classes.

“If you see somebody struggling, tell them to come to the MegaLab,” Sharon Campsey, software trainer at the MegaLab said Sept. 23 in an interview.

Campsey is in charge of training for the technology workshops.

She said the workshops cover topics such as how to navigate Microsoft Office applications like Word, PowerPoint and Excel, how to use ACES and Canvas and much more.

Workshops are 50 minutes long.

“Pick a topic and request a course,” Campsey said. She can meet with students 1-on-1 or in small groups.

Depending on levels of knowledge, she can adapt the training or stick to the script.

Classroom integrated technology sessions are available for professors to schedule for their classes and can be focused on certain topics.

“Wish more people knew about us,” said lab coordinator Michele Tippit.

They want students to be self-sufficient, to get up to speed to function in class and do well, to have confidence in their abilities and ask questions, she said.

The workshop calendar can be found online by going to the college website and searching for student MegaLab. Scroll down to technology workshops and click the link to open the eCalendar or you can pick up a copy at the MegaLab.

At the lab, there are two work-study students at the front desk, and they are trained to help students with whatever they might need. They can also help students schedule workshops.

The lab is open 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call 210-486-0160 or email sac-megalab@alamo.edu.