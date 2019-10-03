Planetarium to offer free shows for SACtacular Oct. 5

Afternoon block party is for the whole community.

By Andrew Casas

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Scobee planetarium will offer three free shows for SACtactular Oct. 5.

The annual block party will be in Lot 16, located east of Moody Learning Center noon-5 pm.

The event is produced by the college’s Staff Senate, office of student life, college services division, and the marketing and strategic communications team.

The annual free event will feature live music on the main stage, carnival games, children’s activities, food booths and trucks.

“It’s a block party,” Rick Varner, director of the Scobee Education Center, said. “There’s a lot of events going around for everyone to enjoy.”

The first planetarium show is an animated feature for children at 12:30 p.m. called “Accidental Astronauts.”

The next shows, “Mars 1001” and “Dynamic Earth,” will be for people of all ages.

“Mars 1001” will start at 1:30 p.m. and “Dynamic Earth” will start at 2:30 p.m. The center will close after the 2:30 presentation.

Tickets will be given to the first 100 people lined up within 30 minutes of the show start time, he said. The planetarium has 101 seats.

Varner said families or groups must be together and ready to be seated to receive tickets. The planetarium does not reopen doors for latecomers, he said.

For more information, call Varner at 210-486-0402 or email rvarner@alamo.edu.