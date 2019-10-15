Celebrating the LGBTQ+ promotes an accepting environment

Editor:

Regarding, “College celebrates LGBTQIA+ History Month,” Oct. 8, I think it’s important that as a community we bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community. There are numerous people who feel they don’t have the support from their loved ones and I believe that the more positive attention that is brought to this community, the safer we can make our peers feel. Having numerous events throughout the month not only brings awareness but it brings involvement. Being hands-on shows that people care and are there for one another. Making sure our friends or family members feel safe in their community should be a main priority and bringing awareness to the LGBTQ+ community is a great way to do just that.

Taryn Nelson

Liberal arts sophomore