Student experience at school is improved with knowledge of school resources.

Editor:

In respects to the article “Mega Lab helps students with computers, technology,” published Oct. 2, it was very helpful information for new students at San Antonio College.

I struggled my first year of college trying to figure things out on my own while trying to get the work in on time. Had I known about these services a year ago, I would have had my first year go smoother than it did.

Writing this article to enlighten new students made me appreciate the work you did to gather the information for students, like the time, date, and phone number.

Natalie Pena

Early childhood education sophomore