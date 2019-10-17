Body found in car at Tobin Lofts parking garage

Police do not suspect foul play, college says.

By Rogelio Escamilla

rescamilla69@student.alamo.edu

Gabriella Gonzalez, 31, was found dead in a car at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 17 in the Tobin Lofts parking garage at West Park Avenue and Howard Street.

According to an 11:44 a.m. collegewide email about the incident, Gonzalez was not a resident of the Lofts or a student here.

The manager for Tobin Lofts declined to comment.

Strategic communications Coordinator Russell Guerrero said all the information this college has is what was in the email.

“The cause of death is still being identified,” the statement reads, “but police do not suspect foul play.”

Kristi Wyatt, associate vice chancellor of communications and engagement, said the initial welfare report came from Gonzalez’s family.

Police searched the garage and found Gonzalez’s body.

Sgt. Colton McCombs said district police Chief Don Adams is the only person in the department who can comment or provide additional information on active investigations.

Adams will not be available until Friday morning.

The Ranger will provide additional information as it becomes available.