Asian Pop Society to present Murder Mystery Maid Café

All students are welcome to join without dance experience.

By Jon Hernandez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Asian Pop Society will present a Murder Mystery Café 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5 in the faculty and staff lounge in Loftin Student Center.

The Asian Pop Society will offer presale tickets for $5 at Screamfest, a Halloween event on this campus 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31 in the mall.

Oct. 31 will be the last day to purchase presale tickets.

After presale, tickets will be sold for $8 at the door.

“Asian Pop Society is an amateur group that spreads Asian culture awareness through our dances,” President Karla Martinez, dance freshman, said Oct. 28.

“Our members are going to be dressed up as maid or butlers. (It) does not matter which gender you are. We will be performing a couple of dance routines and students will be fed ramen noodles and curry which is a Thai dish that consists of meats, potatoes, carrots, with a mixture of spices or herbs,” Martinez, said.

“It is more of a spicy dish, but we make ours very mild because a lot of people cannot handle spicy food,” she said.

Maid and butler cafés are cultural in Japan where they have people entertain, and bond with guests, she said.

Students who are members will be taught to dance during the event.

Members are not required to dance when they join.

“We don’t want to force our members to dance,” she said. “Some help with our music and sound system or they help get the word out on social media.”

Every semester, there is a theme with the maid and butler café. This semester, the society, known informally as A-POP, decided the theme will be a murder mystery.

“Our guests will be helping us solve a murder mystery so we can interact with our customers,” she said.

“People might not understand how the maid and butler café works,” she said. “I just want people to see how much teamwork we will be doing. It’s more about the teamwork that we do behind the scenes that no one sees.”

In the past A-POP has had themes of “Nightmare Before Christmas” and a carnival.

The event is open to everyone.

“Some people think that they are the only ones that like Korean or Japanese pop, but when you come to Asian Pop Society you find out that there are more people that share the same similarities as you. You are never alone, and we welcome everyone with open arms,” she said.

Anyone can join and the society does not have a deadline for attracting members.

The Asian Pop Society was founded in spring 2013.

A-POP performed at this year’s San Japan, an anime convention in San Antonio during the summer.

“We try to aim for events like these to help spread the word out,” she said.

For more information on the society, email Apopofsac@gmail.com.