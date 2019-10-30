Financial aid office to help with FAFSA Nov. 2

Students have until Nov. 1 to get in applications for the spring semester.

By Orlando Torres

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The financial aid office will sponsor an event 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2 in the TRAC LAB on the first floor of the Victory Center to help students apply for financial aid.

“You don’t necessarily have to be a SAC student. We can service anybody going to any one of the Alamo Colleges here,” Yesenia Reyes, lead financial aid adviser, said Oct. 24.

These events happen the first Saturday of the month in the fall and spring except for January, she said.

“There is a priority deadline for Spring 2020. That deadline will be Nov. 1,” Reyes said. “Students are still welcome to turn in documents after that, but after Nov. 1 we can’t guarantee that students will get their money for the start of the semester. So the student may be responsible to set up a payment arrangement.”

Students also can go to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid website at fafsa.gov or complete most of the process online through ACES, an online interface for classes and students.

“Students going in person decide how much help they want. It’s good for them to know what year or what semester they’re trying to apply for,” Reyes said.

Two financial aid applications are active now. Students can apply for funds for spring and summer in 2019-20. The FAFSA for 2020-21 just opened in October.

For the 2020-21 aid year, the priority deadline is May. 1.

“It’s important for students to come to these events because sometimes we get students who forget to fill out their FAFSA, which can seem pretty scary,” Reyes said. “You can do this from home, but by coming in person we’re able to answer your questions directly.”

She said financial aid advisers can inform students of grants and other sources to pay for college.

“The best advice I could give to students is to always check ACES whether they receive financial aid or not,” she said

To apply, view aid status and eligibility through ACES, click on the student tab then go to web services. It will direct students to options for financial aid.

Periodically, updates will be sent to students through ACES.

“It’s a great tool for distant students who live in other counties or states as well that allows them to receive their aid in a timely manner,” she said.

For more information on the FAFSA event, visit the financial aid office in Room 207 of Moody Learning Center or call 210-212-5266.