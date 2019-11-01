EduTech 2019 focuses on gamification

Sign up by Nov. 6 to help meet the attendance goal of 300

By Andrea Herrera

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Alamo College District sponsors the EduTech 2019 conference for faculty and academic staff from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Double Tree by Hilton near the San Antonio airport.

This year’s conference theme is gamification, where topics such as virtual reality, education, quality standards and more will be discussed.

“The beauty of this conference is the faculty members are the ones who will be presenting to other faculty members. They will be showing how to utilize technology in their classroom, and inspire others with it,” said Usha Venkat, director of information technology.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Ramiro de la Rosa, associate director for research innovation in distance education at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, he will be speaking about how gamification can be used in academic ways to help students learn while using technology.

One of the main goals for this conference is for faculty and staff to learn how technology can be used in the classroom, to meet colleagues and encourage each other to not be afraid of trying new technology.

“Trying something new, experiencing some new technology that they never thought of in the past, experimenting with it and sharing that with their colleagues,” said Yvonne Galindo, instructional technology supervisor.

The conference is free of charge and the last day to register is Nov. 6

To register, visit https://www.alamo.edu/edutech/.

For more information, email Venkat at uvenkat@alamo.edu.