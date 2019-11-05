Choose speech class that fits major, coordinator advises

The next speech workshop is Nov. 6.

By Linda Owens

Students should choose a speech class that is the best fit for their major, speech Coordinator Ashley Click said Oct. 24.

Students are required to take three semester hours of speech to satisfy the college’s core curriculum. Senior colleges may require a specific speech course for certain majors.

SPCH 131, Introduction to Speech Communication, is a foundational class, she said. The focus is theory. It may improve skills to make oral presentations. Students may take this class 100% online or face to face.

SPCH 1315, Public Speaking, is the most transferable among many majors, Click said. The focus of this class is composition, delivery and analysis of speeches.

SPCH 1318, Interpersonal Communication, is best for health care workers Click said. The focus is empathy, listening as well as conflict resolution, family and ethical implications.

SPCH 1321, Business and Professional Communication, is specifically for business majors whose focus is communication in business settings. Fundamental techniques are applied to professional situations such as group communication, formal presentations and teamwork.

Students can refer to transfer advising guides and degree plans in the college to see which speech course counts toward their major. Students may also ask their advisers.

When students register for classes, they don’t know what to expect, she said.

“I received feedback that students were disappointed because they thought they would be doing more presentations,” Click said.

To help all students, the speech program hosts a workshop series to improve communication and public speaking, Click said.

Lectures are open to anyone interested in improving conversational as well as presentation skills.

The next workshop will be 3-4 p.m. Nov. 6 in Room 203 of McAllister Fine Arts Center. The topic will be “Selling Yourself!”— Interviewing Techniques, presented by Instructor Jeff Hunt.

Students also may obtain help from the Strain/Skinner Communication Center, Click said.

Students may get assistance with their speeches by student mentors who intern and faculty members who volunteer.

“Students may do their speech practice and group work at the center,” Click said.

The center is open 8-10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday in Room 205 of McAllister.

For more information, email Click at aclick3@alamo.edu.