Expand awareness of domestic abuse and its victims

Domestic abuse: a personification, Oct. 30, 2019.

Editor:

Katelyn Earhart paints an accurate and unjaded picture of someone who has suffered domestic abuse. I share the sentiment that the experience is something like a flower being uprooted, deprived of every good thing and hidden away to wither, lacking even the strength to get help. Disappointed expectations followed by every level of grief leave many victims shattered and ashamed. Abuse can be violent for some or quietly oppressive for others. I love that there is a victorious ending to her analogy. The scars of abuse can be turned into reminders of personal strength and motivation to try again. I sincerely hope this beautifully written analogy reaches someone who needs to hear that others understand and will listen and help.

Erika Gray

Allied health sophomore