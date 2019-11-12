Giving students details about courses eases the college experience

Editor:

I found the article, “Choose speech class that fits major, coordinator advises,” published Nov. 5 to be very informative and helpful.

Breaking down the list of available speech classes and giving a description of what the curriculum covers is certainly beneficial for students who are unsure of which class would be best for their career goals.

I would also like to thank The Ranger for providing students with information about available resources in the Strain/Skinner Communication Center should we need assistance with speech preparation.

This is something I would not have known about otherwise had I not read the article.

For people who may be a bit anxious about the idea of giving a speech in front of their class, it is reassuring to know there is somewhere we could go for help.

Jade Moreno

Communications sophomore