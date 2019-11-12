Offer dance courses outside of performing arts

Editor:

This letter is written in regard to the article published Nov. 1 titled, “Dance classes offer creativity, coordinator says.”

Dance is a passion of mine, and though I am a performer myself, it is not enough to offer one class, DANC 2303, Dance Appreciation, to those not interested in performing.

Dance is not only a performing art but a means of exercise and staying fit.

Many students who choose to take a dance class, do so for the health benefits and not for the performing aspect of it.

Performance in a public setting should be optional for all dance classes to make the program more inclusive, and allow those who are not interested in performing the ability of taking dance without fear of being on stage.

Monica Garcia

Communications sophomore