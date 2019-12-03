TACHE to award nine scholarships Dec. 4 to district students

Three college presidents added four scholarships to help first-generation students attend college.

By Andrew Casas

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education is having its annual scholarship ceremony 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4 in the board room at the district services operation headquarters at 2222 N. Alamo St.

Public administration Coordinator Sylvia De Leon said in an interview Nov. 26 the event will honor nine scholarship recipients from the district colleges and Chancellor Mike Flores for being supportive of the TACHE program.

TACHE originated in September 1974 with the Chicano Faculty Association of the University of Texas at Austin.

The word Chicano means an individual living in the U.S. whose parents or grandparents came from Mexico.

According to tache.org, TACHE’s mission is to see improvement of educational and employment opportunities for Chicanos in higher education.

De Leon said TACHE is an advocate for students, faculty and staff in all the Alamo Colleges and universities in the San Antonio area.

In 1974 TACHE wanted to diversify and provide scholarships for Hispanics or people of color who didn’t have the opportunity to attend college, De Leon said.

The scholarships range from $300 to $500 a semester, she said.

“The scholarship is open to anybody and any major, but we like to help people that are first-generation college students, people that don’t qualify for financial aid, and people that usually don’t get help,” she said.

Students must have a 2.5 GPA or above, and they are required to fill out an essay about obstacles, struggles and educational goals, she said.

In addition to a scholarship from TACHE for each of the five district colleges, President Robert Vela of this college and President Ric Neal Baser from Northwest Vista College each added a $300 scholarship. Palo Alto College president Robert Garza added two $300 schorlships.

“Originally, there were only five scholarships that were going to be awarded, but thanks to the presidents of the colleges they were able to offer four extra scholarships,” De Leon said.

De Leon is a part of the scholarship committee, and on Nov. 4 she reviewed more than 40 applications, she said.

De Leon declined to reveal the names of the scholarship recipients before the event.

For more information on the scholarship ceremony, call De Leon at 210-486-0192 or email sdeleon@alamo.edu.