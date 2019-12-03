TRAC brings job opportunities to campus

Many recruiters offer flexible schedules for students.

By Orlando Torres

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Twenty company representatives met with 57 students seeking jobs in the Career Fair Nov. 20 in Candler Physical Education Center.

The event was sponsored by TRAC.

Among companies set up to recruit new hires were the San Antonio Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, Nationwide, Primerica Financial Services, YMCA of Greater San Antonio, La Familia Cortez Restaurants, the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Childcare Careers.

“Here at SAPD we look for people who have strong values for the community,” Officer Michael Garza said.

To qualify for the police department, new hires have to pass a physical training test, a written exam and a physical exam among other requirements.

“It’s a lengthy process, but it’ll be worth it once you get in,” Garza said.

One benefit for officers is help paying for college.

Applicants must be at least 20 years and 6 months of age.

The application process takes seven months, and then training in the police academy takes eight months, Garza said.

Another officer, David Higgins, added, “Just because you get into academy does not mean you get a badge automatically. You have to earn it.”

Garza said students accepted into the academy would be advised to take a long break from college. After they graduate from the academy, they would have the opportunity to finish their degree.

Students can apply at SAPDcareers.com or email sapdcareers@sanantonio.gov for more information.

The U.S. Border Patrol had similar tests and qualifications.

“At our academy, we teach you how to shoot, drive, self-defense, immigrations laws and discipline of the job to give you a little taste,” the recruiter, Adrian Vega, said.

Vega, who has been with the Border Patrol eight years, talked about the dangers of the job, but he also pointed out the advantages.

“Starting off, you’ll be making right under $60,000 a year,” Vega said. “People are free to go back to school after academy if they want, but they do get job offers right after they get out.”

The academy is six months and is located in Artesia, New Mexico. Scholarships and tuition assistance are available for students.

He said as Border Patrol officers, students would be working with immigrants from countries such as China, Russia, Mexico, El Salvador and Bangladesh.

To see the nine-step process to become a line agent with the Border Patrol, visit cbp.gov or call 1-877-227-5511.

La Familia Cortez Restaurants has six locations through San Antonio, but they are frequently adding members to their staff.

“We like to promote from within. Many of the employees on our team are students, so we work with all types of schedules,” restaurant manager Pablo Gonzalez said.

The Cortez restaurants prefers candidates be available to work weekends and holidays.

“Six restaurants is a lot of work to keep up with, and with the new location opening up at the Rim, we look forward to meeting new people every week for interviews,” human resources manager Sam Rivera said.

The newest location at the Rim had a grand opening Nov. 19.

“People don’t have to wait very long when applying for a job,” Rivera said. “Every Monday we do interviews from 2-4 p.m. followed up with orientation on Tuesdays for new hires.”

For more information on La Familia Cortez Restaurants, visit lafamiliacortez.com under careers or call 210-225-3955.

A representative of Childcare Careers said the company works with students’ schedules.

“We offer a variety of schedules and will do what’s best to make sure the people that we hire don’t have to drive very far for work,” recruiter Shawna Williams said.

Childcare Careers is a staffing agency that provides care for children 6 months to 12 years old.

The company works with a variety of childcare services like private companies and corporate and faith-based services.

For more information on Childcare Careers, visit workforcesolutionsalamo.org or call 210-207-5929.

Another employer’s representative, Erika Winterland of the Grand Hyatt Hotel, said she was seeking new employees, especially around the holiday season.

Winterland said the hotel does not offer flexible schedules to work around students’ classes.

The company was mainly interested in hiring for the downtown location; however, she said students could be placed at other locations if the commute was too long.

For more information on the Grand Hyatt Hotel email sanantonio.grand@hyatt.com or call 210-224-1234.