CAB to present Winter Social Dance Party Dec. 7

Awards will go to the best dressed and best dancer.

By Jon Hernandez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students can kick up their heels before studying for final exams at the Winter Social Dance Party 7-11 p.m. Dec. 7 in the round on the first floor of Loftin Student Center.

The event is in its fourth year and has been sponsored each year by CAB, said Carrie Hernandez, senior student success specialist, Nov. 13.

The dance will feature more of today’s dancing music and students can request songs to the DJ.

“A lot of students leaders such as students who are involved with the organizations like A-POP or student government primarily attend the event,” she said.

Hernandez said she would like to see more students attend.

Students may bring guests, and there is no limit on how many.

Semiformal attire is preferred.

‘’It’s more like a Christmas celebration so you want to dress up,” she said.

Catering will be provided by H-E-B.

The catering will include trays of sandwiches, cheese and fruit.

Students are encouraged to bring desert or an appetizer.

The event is free, and three or four prizes will be given out.

“Last year they did an award for the best dress and best dancer,” she said. “It’s a nice way to end the semester. The kids go on break for the holidays so they can hang out one last time.”

CAB is an activities group that consists of students who promote and plan events that are on campus.

A calendar and list of events are posted on the boards outside the office of student life in the lobby of Loftin.

For more information, call Hernandez at 210-486-0128 or email at chernandez@alamo.edu.