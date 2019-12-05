Tennis students serving in McFarlin

Kinesiology faculty will teach clinics for Fitness in the Park in the spring

By Jon Hernandez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Because of construction on campus, the kinesiology program will offer a combined section of KINE 1127, Tennis 1, and KINE 2127, Tennis 2, in the spring at McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro Ave.

The joint class will meet 9 a.m.-noon Fridays.

“The tennis class is a one-hour activity class that will count as a general elective,” kinesiology Coordinator Brad Dudney said Nov. 19.

Students in the fall single section of KINE 1127, Tennis 1, have played at McFarlin, Dudney said.

When rain occurs, the class used the racquetball courts in Candler Physical Education Center.

The kinesiology program rented three courts at McFarlin this semester.

“We’ve paid $400 for using the courts this semester,” Dudney said.

The college will have free use of courts for the tennis class in the spring because kinesiology faculty are teaching a beginner tennis clinic once a month in a free fitness program, Fitness in the Park, offered by the city of San Antonio

“In conjunction with their Fitness in the Park, they’re going to put on a beginner tennis clinic once a month,” Dudney said. “Since we’re doing their clinics, they’re giving us usage of the courts for our tennis class for free.”

New tennis courts will be constructed at Belknap Place and Lewis Street off West Dewey Place, Dudney said.

The projection is six tennis courts, according to the design, he said.

“That is what the architect puts in,” Dudney said. “That doesn’t always mean that’s how many will be done.”

“The idea behind the courts as well is to also provide for the community,” Dudney said.

The kinesiology program will rent out the new tennis courts for tournaments and clinics, but the courts will be available for the general public to play at no charge.

Construction is underway on the southwest area of campus as part of a $450 million bond package for Alamo Colleges passed by voters in 2017.

For more information on registering for a tennis course, email Dudney at bdudney@alamo.edu.